Police: 37 guns, 10,000 bullets and crystal meth found in Michigan man’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police carrying out a drug bust in Michigan said they found far more than drugs in a home, including more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Warren Police told WDIV that they raided a home in Madison Heights after the owner, Denver Hensley Jr., sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer. At the time, the officer said he saw a handgun.

Police said that when they carried out a search of the home, they found 35 grams of meth, with packing materials; 14 handguns, 23 rifles, 24 crates of ammunition which totaled more than 10,000 rounds; and 100 loaded gun magazines, WJBK reported.

Hensley was charged with delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and firearms charges, Macomb Daily reported.

WDIV reported that Hensley appeared in front of a judge, where he admitted to making poor decisions.

“It was just a bad decision. I was trying to get to my disability attorney. I can’t even really walk, let alone stand, as my back is so bad,” Hensley said, WDIV reported. Hensley added, speaking to the number of guns in his home, “I can’t even pick up a gun or even hold a gun, I’m so hurt.”

#Guns#Police#Bullets#Crystal Meth#Madison Heights
