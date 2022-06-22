ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Are We Good or Bad Tippers Here in Massachusetts?

By Rich
 3 days ago
I ask because I read a recent report that said Americans aren’t tipping as much as they used to. With the economy the way it is right now, and gas prices and inflation hitting everyone hard, I’m not surprised. During the start of the pandemic, many people,...

Some Optimism Regarding Jobs In Massachusetts

As we are trying to return towards a sense of normalcy since COVID-19 put a grip worldwide, Massachusetts is seeing a light at the end of this cavernous tunnel regarding the realm of employment as the Bay State's jobless rate has lowered to about 4 percent. Statistics show a total of 615,000 jobs have been added but the total number of positions is STILL within a snail's pace since the pandemic escalated in full force back in April of 2020.
3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
You Think Mass. Is All About The Red, White And Blue? Think Again

Prepare yourselves for some pretty depressing news, Berkshire County. With Independence Day fast approaching, things look bleak for those of us who reside in the Bay State. At a time of year when our nation's patriotic pride should be riding atop a gigantic wave, a new study says that Massachusetts is one of the least patriotic states. I don't know, maybe I'm in the minority on this one, but I find that quite depressing.
New UMass poll shows clear leaders in Massachusetts governor’s race

BOSTON — A new poll released Thursday by WCVB’s partners at UMass Amherst showed two clear leaders in the looming primaries for the governor’s office in Massachusetts. It also paints a clear picture of why Democrat and State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz may be pulling her campaign back.
Kristen Walters

Award-winning Massachusetts restaurant shutting down after 15 years

An award-winning restaurant in Massachusetts just announced that it would be shut down after 15 years in business. While it's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors, the truth is that these things happen all the time. In today's competitive landscape, businesses must constantly innovate and adapt to survive.
