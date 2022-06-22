ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Barstow resident claims $1M Powerball Prize

By January Zermeno
 3 days ago

Winning ticket purchased in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Barstow resident claimed a Powerball ® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 15. The ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 170200, located at 201 E. 3 rd St., in Pecos. The winner, whose second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-28-41-42-51), but not the red Powerball number (7), has asked to remain anonymous.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play ® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected.

All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

