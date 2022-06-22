ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet on June 23

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjzX4_0gIqRl6n00

Dickinson County, IOWA – According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in Wiatt Hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus in Milford.

A field trip to Silver Lake Fen, Cayler Prairie, and Freda Haffner Kettlehole state preserves will precede the 1 p.m. business meeting, officials said.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

  • Approve agenda
  • Approve minutes of past meeting
  • White Pine Hollow State Preserve – request from Vienna Luxemburg Fire Department for permission to establish waypoint markers
  • Behrens Pond & Woodland and Hanging Bog state preserves -request from the Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy to transfer ownership and management to Linn County Conservation Board
  • Starr’s Cave State Preserve – request from Des Moines County Conservation to remove and farmhouse behind the nature center
  • Cayler Prairie State Preserve management plan update
  • Elect a new chair.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Luxemburg, IA
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
B102.7

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
POLITICS
KEYC

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Center#The Nature Conservancy#Lakeside Laboratory#Dnr#Ada Coordinator#Google Meet#Behrens Pond Woodland#Cave State Preserve
Albia Newspapers

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

The distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA — Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy