The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet on June 23
Dickinson County, IOWA – According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in Wiatt Hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus in Milford.
A field trip to Silver Lake Fen, Cayler Prairie, and Freda Haffner Kettlehole state preserves will precede the 1 p.m. business meeting, officials said.
The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942.
The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet.
Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.
- Approve agenda
- Approve minutes of past meeting
- White Pine Hollow State Preserve – request from Vienna Luxemburg Fire Department for permission to establish waypoint markers
- Behrens Pond & Woodland and Hanging Bog state preserves -request from the Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy to transfer ownership and management to Linn County Conservation Board
- Starr’s Cave State Preserve – request from Des Moines County Conservation to remove and farmhouse behind the nature center
- Cayler Prairie State Preserve management plan update
- Elect a new chair.
Comments / 0