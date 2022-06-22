The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet on June 23

Dickinson County, IOWA – According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in Wiatt Hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus in Milford.

A field trip to Silver Lake Fen, Cayler Prairie, and Freda Haffner Kettlehole state preserves will precede the 1 p.m. business meeting, officials said.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.