LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many hearts are heavy after an incident Wednesday, where two dogs died after being left in a hot car for hours. It happened near the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police. One surrounding neighbor, who asked to be identified by her first name only, told WHAS11 she was shocked no one had notified authorities sooner.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO