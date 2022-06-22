ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Area scholars recognized at Castleton University

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

CASTLETON, VT — A trio of local students have...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Rome Free Academy grad Mazzaferro is new Camden athletic director

CAMDEN — For Josh Mazzaferro, the Camden school district's solid culture surrounding athletics and academics stands out. Those are reasons why the 27-year-old Mazzaferro is excited about his new role as Camden's athletic director. He begins his position July 1. "I know it is a district that...
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two graduates symbol of ‘hope’ at NYSSD

ROME — With themes of hope, perseverance and living life to its fullest, teachers, administration and staff at the New York State School for the Deaf sent two graduates out into the world for future success during Friday's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. "Pomp & Circumstance" sounded the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

BOCES earns four national awards

VERONA — The National School Public Relations Association recognized Madison-Oneida BOCES with four awards in its 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence contest. This year's awards recognize the following MOBOCES work:. An Award of Excellence in the Excellence in Writing category for an article about an MOBOCES partnership...
ONEIDA, NY
City
Castleton, VT
Castleton, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Education
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Proctor High School graduation - June 24, 2022

Utica's Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on Friday, June 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Check out this recorded lives stream of the ceremony: https://livestream.com/uticacsd/proctorgrad2022.
Romesentinel.com

Landon Miller on dean’s list

BOONVILLE — Among the undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester was Landon Miller, a finance major from Boonville. Students who make the dean's list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC, partners to bring back paramedics program

UTICA — A paramedic and emergency medical services degree program will be reinstated at Mohawk Valley Community College in the fall, through an agreement with the Mohawk Valley Health System, according to MVCC and Midstate EMS officials. The paramedic associates degree program will provide a pathway from an EMT-basic...
MOHAWK, NY
Romesentinel.com

Owen D. Young students build shelves to aid library

JORDANVILLE — With funding from a state Library Development Grant, the Jordanville Public Library embarked on a winter program to renovate its Local History Room. During the renovation, old wainscoting and trim were removed from the walls with the hope of reinstalling most of it. Unfortunately, officials said, it...
JORDANVILLE, NY
#Castleton University#College
Romesentinel.com

Local SUNY Potsdam athlete named to academic honor roll

LOWVILLE — Emily Beck of Lowville was among the 122 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for...
LOWVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
Marcia Stevens Gaffney

Marcia Stevens Gaffney

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women's Day Celebration in 1979.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Connected Community Schools updates BOE on needs and services

ROME — Melissa Roys, executive director of Connected Community Schools, a program that was piloted as the Rome Community Schools that connects children and families in need with community resources via the public schools, recently shared an update on the organization's efforts and expansion with the Rome City School District Board of Education.
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Romesentinel.com

Buttenschon launches summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, announced the beginning of the New York State Assembly's 2022 Summer Reading Challenge with a visit to Bellamy Elementary School in Rome. Children and youth who demonstrate that they read for 15 minutes for 40 or more days during the months of July and...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 25, 2022

BAUMEISTER — Samantha L. Baumeister, 39, of Oneida, on June 20, 2022. Private services. No calling hours. Arrangements by Ironside Funeral Home, Inc.,. BLISS — Theodore F. Bliss, 80, of Clark Mills, on Dec. 22, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Monday at the Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. Arrangements by John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks/New Hartford.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville TOPS member Paul Wilson crowned TOPS New York State King

BOONVILLE - Members of Boonville TOPS Chapter 1106 attended the annual State Recognition Days (SRD) in Auburn on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, and witnessed one of their own being crowned as New York State King of the organization. TOPS is an acronym for Take Off Pounds Sensibly....
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

2022 North Country Proudly Honors banner honorees

BOONVILLE — The North Country Proudly Honors (NCPH) committee, now in its fifth year, hosted a viewing reception on Sunday afternoon, May 22, at the Harland J. Hennessey VFW Post in Boonville. There were 31 NCPH 2022 banners on display and families were given the opportunity to have their photo taken with their loved one's banner for publication in the Boonville Herald.
BOONVILLE, NY
Births — June 24, 2022

Births — June 24, 2022

AREVALOS — To Nicholas Arevalos and Breanna Domena, of Canastota, on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Daxton Miles. BENTON — To Kyle and Nicole Benton, of Rome, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Kieran Parker. BRIDGE — To Zachary Bridge...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Powered by volunteers, 53 beds built for children in need

YORKVILLE — To help ensure local children have the opportunity to sleep in their own bed and not on the floor, National Grid employees gathered at the Meyda Tiffany factory, 55 Oriskany Blvd., to volunteer with the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and help build more than 50 beds for kids in need.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
Romesentinel.com

'Celebrating love and joy': Cazenovia hosts 2nd Annual Pride Fest

CAZENOVIA — Rainbows filled the streets this past weekend to mark the village's 2nd annual Pride Fest, hosted by the Caz Pride Committee. The festivities were kicked off with the occasion's first ever pride parade on Saturday. Several pride attendants — a number of them younger in...
CAZENOVIA, NY

