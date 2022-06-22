ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Police: 37 guns, 10,000 bullets and crystal meth found in Michigan man’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAQvn_0gIqRO0C00

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police carrying out a drug bust in Michigan said they found far more than drugs in a home, including more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Warren Police told WDIV that they raided a home in Madison Heights after the owner, Denver Hensley Jr., sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer. At the time, the officer said he saw a handgun.

Police said that when they carried out a search of the home, they found 35 grams of meth, with packing materials; 14 handguns, 23 rifles, 24 crates of ammunition which totaled more than 10,000 rounds; and 100 loaded gun magazines, WJBK reported.

Hensley was charged with delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and firearms charges, Macomb Daily reported.

WDIV reported that Hensley appeared in front of a judge, where he admitted to making poor decisions.

“It was just a bad decision. I was trying to get to my disability attorney. I can’t even really walk, let alone stand, as my back is so bad,” Hensley said, WDIV reported. Hensley added, speaking to the number of guns in his home, “I can’t even pick up a gun or even hold a gun, I’m so hurt.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home on the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Feds seize meth worth more than $4 million at Texas cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility in Texas. According to a news release, the officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, inside which they discovered 1,200 individually wrapped packages containing suspected meth. The June 17...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Madison Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison Heights, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women’s retreat group rescued from a mountain in Arizona following triple-digit heat

PHOENIX — A women’s retreat group was rescued from a mountain in Arizona on Thursday following triple-digital heat. According to KNXV, on Thursday around 12 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called out to the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain after reports of at least 11 people who needed medical attention. When crews arrived, they located the women who were part of a large women’s retreat that started up on the trail at around 7 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Bullets#Crystal Meth#Wjbk#Macomb Daily#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Radar shows mayflies swarming over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Canadian soldiers have invaded the western shores of Lake Erie. No, Canada has not declared war. However, mayflies, known as “Canadian soldiers,” have been swarming in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The number of insects bugging residents has been so intense, they are showing up on radar screens.
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nevada counties review election results amid false claims

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Dozens of residents urged commissioners in Nevada's two largest counties on Friday not to certify results of the June 14 primary, some expressing doubt about the election by recounting their personal experiences and others repeating many of the false claims and conspiracy theories that nearly derailed the certification process in New Mexico a week ago.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Religious schools may face another hurdle to state tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine — (AP) — Religious schools got what they wanted when the Supreme Court allowed them to participate in a state tuition program. But the state attorney general said the ruling will be for naught unless the schools are willing to abide by the same antidiscrimination law as other private schools that participate in the program.
AUGUSTA, ME
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy