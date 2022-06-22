MPD releases suspect photos in Downtown Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police ask for the public’s help for information on the two suspects from a Downtown Memphis homicide.

On Jun. 16, at approximately 7:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a silver Hyundai Sonata with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suspect photos Man dies after shooting, car crash in Downtown, Memphis police say (mpd)

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance video captured a grey Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows, a black Infiniti SUV with tinted windows, and black rims following the Sonata northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Two suspects from the black Infiniti fired shots into the Sonata, police said.

Contact Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

