Science

Virtual reality gives humans a turtle's-eye view of wildlife

By University of Oregon
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA virtual reality simulation designed by a University of Oregon (UO) professor could help spur people to environmental action. Participants in Project Shell don a virtual reality headset and take on the body of a loggerhead sea turtle, sporting flippers instead of arms. During a 15-minute immersive experience, they journey from...

phys.org

Andrei Tapalaga

A Hidden World Full of Life Discovered in Antarctica Under the Ice

New Zealand scientists drilling through Antarctic iceNIWA/Craig Stevens. Scientists have spent the last two years drilling into the thick ice in Antarctica in the hopes that they will find something under the glacier. Many different organizations have been digging in different parts of Antarctica to discover a new ecosystem under the ice, with the curiosity of what could be hiding within this untouched place.
Science Focus

Ugly fish are under threat of extinction and need saving

Fish that we deem unattractive are often more ecologically important, researchers say, but their prettier relatives are getting more conservation support. Shows like Blue Planet depict the wonderful variation of life in the ocean, but when it comes to conservation efforts, it's the unattractive fish that need our support the most, a study carried out by an international team of researchers has found. Species with drab colouring and elongated bodies were found to be least aesthetically-pleasing, but they were also the most at threat of extinction and more at risk of exploitation by fisheries.
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
a-z-animals.com

Discover The 70 Foot Predator Eel That Once Ate Whales

The dinosaur era was full of scary animals. These animals possessed enormous power and were very big. They roamed the earth, skies, and the seas. This 70-foot predator eel was a sea creature that ruled its oceans. This animal was the Basilosaurus. A prehistoric whale that hunted and fed on...
a-z-animals.com

Volcano Sharks: The Incredible True Story

Volcanoes and sharks are two of nature’s most powerful and extreme forces, and they are both terrifying and fascinating. The combination of these two would only happen in a cheesy science fiction film, right? Wrong. Stranger things have certainly happened, but this could be the first of many. “Sharkcano” isn’t just the name of a campy summer film. It’s the name of a real-life phenomenon discovered by scientists on an expedition in 2015 when they found sharks living within one of the world’s most active underwater volcanoes. But how can sharks survive in a volcano? For the time being, this and several other research questions raised by “Sharkcano” remain unclear. However, people worldwide are fascinated by the interesting geomorphological feature, which includes sharks roaming around a dangerous lava-spewing vent. This article will explore the true story behind volcano sharks and other interesting facts.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago. This animal belongs to the category of evolution’s apex predators. It existed at the start of the evolution of life on earth, about 500 million years ago. Many weird creatures evolved during this period, called the Cambrian period.
LiveScience

Moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is our constant companion and Earth's only consistent natural satellite. It has a diameter of about 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), making it bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto. The moon is one-fourth our planet's size but has a lower density, meaning that gravity is only 0.17 times as strong on the moon as it is on the surface of Earth.
The Independent

Rare 15ft megamouth shark washes up on Philippines beach

An extremely rare 15ft megamouth shark that lives deep under the ocean has been found washed up in a coastal village in the Philippines.The dead shark was found by villagers in the remote area of Gubat in the Sorsogon province on 11 June.Megamouth sharks can live up to 100 years and grow to lengths of about 20ft. They can live as deep as 15,000ft below the ocean surface, as a result of which there are only 269 confirmed human sightings of the fish, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.Local news outlet Rappler reported that photos of the dead...
Salon

Land shark? Why more shark encounters are likely coming and how "humans are not on the menu"

In 1975's iconic killer shark movie "Jaws," a New England small town mayor refuses to accept that beachgoers are being attacked by a great white shark. Because he cares more about the local economy than the public welfare, he needlessly endangers innocent people — a failure not unlike that of politicians who refuse to support policies that can address climate change.
Phys.org

Investigating the symbiotic relationships that can trigger harmful algal blooms

A new Florida Tech study investigates symbiotic relationships between bacteria and algae that can trigger the occurrence, or worsening, of harmful algal blooms. The research paper, "The in-situ release of algal bloom populations and the role of prokaryotic communities in their establishment and growth," was from ocean engineering and marine sciences professor Kevin Johnson, Florida Tech alumnus Xiao Ma of the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology and Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, as well as researchers from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. The paper will be published in the July edition of the journal Water Research.
Collider

How ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Revitalizes the Documentary Trope of Personified Animals

Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s breathtaking nature documentary, recently finished its five-night event premiere on Apple TV+. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series follows in the footsteps of other BBC Planet series (Blue Planet, Planet Earth, etc.), in using groundbreaking cinematic technologies to capture the images of the Earth’s most magnificent creatures. Each episode of Prehistoric Planet explores various dinosaur species scattered across a variety of landscapes. Now, this series offers an especially unique foray into nature documentaries because, spoiler alert, dinosaurs are extinct. Prehistoric Planet renders its primeval creatures using the latest advancements in photorealist technology (like those used in The Lion King remake), creating the closest version of prehistoric “reality” ever put to screen. Though the visual effects are cutting edge, the series invokes the enduring nature documentary trope of personifying its animal subjects. And yet, even though the show uses one of the oldest rhetorical strategies for the genre, its personified animals feel vividly novel.
Phys.org

Do ancient coins record the supernova of 1054?

SN 1054 was one of the most spectacular astronomical events of all time. The supernova explosion eventually formed what is today known as the M1—the Crab Nebula. But in 1054 AD, the year it occurred, it was an ultrabright star in the sky and one of only eight recorded supernovae in the history of the Milky Way. However, it was only noted by half of the literate world. Primarily written about in the East, especially in China, SN 1054 was almost wholly absent from the Western record—except, potentially, for a subtle hint at it in the most unlikely of place: some Byzantine coins.
Phys.org

A rare discovery of long-term memory in wild frog-eating bats

Frog-eating bats trained by researchers to associate a phone ringtone with a tasty treat were able to remember what they learned for up to four years in the wild, new research has found. The study acquainted 49 bats with a series of ringtones that attracted their attention, and trained them...
