Virtual reality gives humans a turtle's-eye view of wildlife

Volcanoes and sharks are two of nature’s most powerful and extreme forces, and they are both terrifying and fascinating. The combination of these two would only happen in a cheesy science fiction film, right? Wrong. Stranger things have certainly happened, but this could be the first of many. “Sharkcano” isn’t just the name of a campy summer film. It’s the name of a real-life phenomenon discovered by scientists on an expedition in 2015 when they found sharks living within one of the world’s most active underwater volcanoes. But how can sharks survive in a volcano? For the time being, this and several other research questions raised by “Sharkcano” remain unclear. However, people worldwide are fascinated by the interesting geomorphological feature, which includes sharks roaming around a dangerous lava-spewing vent. This article will explore the true story behind volcano sharks and other interesting facts.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO