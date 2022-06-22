ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays hitting coach ejected before game after saying something to ump Doug Eddings

By John Healy
 3 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox concluded their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon following what may have been the worst-umpired game of the season the night before.

And the umpires were once again the focal point of the game, even before a pitch was thrown.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected during the lineup exchange at home plate prior to the game after appearing to say something to umpire Doug Eddings, who was behind the plate on Tuesday.

Several social media accounts that grade umpires noted Eddings’ particularly wide strike zone, with one account recording a correct call rate of 86.2% and a season-high 29 missed calls, including six blown strikeouts.

Another account rated a 645 accuracy on called strikes, recording 25 of 70 called strikes were true balls.

While Eddings’ wide strike zone was applied to both teams, the Blue Jays ended up on the losing end in extra innings on Tuesday night and were probably a little more bitter about it than the White Sox, hence why Martinez may have said something.

Meanwhile, fans applauded Martinez for saying something to Eddings.

