ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal & Courier

Resurfacing of key West Lafayette streets to begin after contractor chosen

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RR0WB_0gIqQhc600

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Construction continues for West Lafayette as a notice to bidders on a new street resurfacing and alley paving project was approved at Tuesday morning's West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

The 2022 Neighborhood Street Resurfacing and Alley Paving Project notice to bidders was approved to release Tuesday morning. Once a contractor for the project is selected, resurfacing will begin on the following streets: Hayes Street, Allen Street, Garfield Street and Meridian Street.

Alleys within the following areas will also be resurfaced, according to a memo to the board, verbatim: Lincoln, Evergreen, Stadium, Insurance, Wiggins, South Columbia, Harrison, Wood and Hooka.

The bid opening was approved to be performed at the July 12 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Progress on the crack sealing project was also made at Tuesday's meeting. A contractor, Freehill Asphalt, Inc. from Watseka, IL, was approved for the project in an amount not-to-exceed $121,500.00.

"Large portions of River (Road), McCormick (Road), some stuff in the historic district," Josh Lee, project manager for West Lafayette said in regards to the location of the sealings. "Crack sealing is exactly what it sounds like. You fill the cracks because, the worst thing for pavement is for water to get in."

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis discussed the many constructions projects, road closures, etc. that are currently going on throughout the city.

"So, for us, because of our population density and because of our small geographic footprint," Dennis said, "that means when we are in a position to do stuff, we're gonna do it. And it's gonna be incredibly disruptive, and it's gonna be extremely inconvenient...That also requires a great deal of patience on the part of the citizenry here in the City of West Lafayette."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Resurfacing of key West Lafayette streets to begin after contractor chosen

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Carmel reveals city’s biggest tree

The City of Carmel has found the biggest tree in the city, and it’s a sycamore!. The Carmel Urban Forestry Committee invited residents to submit entries for their biggest trees in a month-long contest centered on this year’s Arbor Day. The city gathered measurements and inspected the entries to identify the biggest tree in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key West#Urban Construction#Alley Paving Project#Lincoln#Evergreen#Freehill Asphalt Inc#Watseka Il
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
WLFI.com

Lafayette home destroyed after fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette home was heavily damaged after a fire Friday evening. The Sheffield Fire Department was called to a structure fire at a home on Wildcat Bluffs Road about 6:30 this evening. Smoke could be seen for miles. Nobody was inside the house when the...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Crawfordsville, IN

Find the splendid city of Crawfordsville along the west-central side of Indiana in Montgomery County. Established in 1823, Crawfordsville gets its name from William H. Crawford, former US Secretary of War and Treasury. It’s a destination for unique and historical museums, like the Rotary Jail Museum and General Lew Wallace...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier counties among ‘Healthiest Communities’

Eight Indiana counties are included in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the 2022 Healthiest Communities. The publication, in conjunction with CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), ranked 500 counties across the country based on 10 categories, including population health, equity and environment. The other categories include education, economy, housing,...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Van hits mowing tractor along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash shut down a section of a northwest Indiana interstate for four hours Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 94 westbound at the 26.6 mile marker. It had been reported a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been hit by a vehicle.
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Central Indiana names CFO

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has promoted Jay Brehm to chief financial officer. He most recently was senior vice president for strategic planning and business development for Franciscan Alliance. Brehm holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Ball State University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy