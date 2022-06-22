ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Mason woman dies in crash near U.S. 127, I-96 interchange

By Matthew Miller
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
UPDATE, Friday 11:45 a.m. | The 20-year-old woman has been identified as Leocadia Lynn Marie Lovelace.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 20-year-old Mason woman died after losing control of her car near the U.S. 127 and Interstate 96 interchange in Delhi Township this morning and crashing into a vehicle on the side of the highway, according to police.

A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has reoopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 244-1895.

