ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG In-Depth: Tussle over Tulsa schools shows deep divisions regarding education in Oklahoma

By Russell Mills
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfLub_0gIqQ4T800
Tulsa Public Schools Tulsa Public Schools (Russell Mills)

TULSA — While Gov. Kevin Stitt and his Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters consistently talk about “woke” educational policies, political indoctrination, and gender identity issues, the real problems facing Oklahoma educators go unaddressed and unresolved, according to Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

She said Stitt and Walters are examples of “people who don’t believe in public education, underfund it, criticize it every time they turn around, fail to lead, and then blame people for what’s happening as a result,” which she finds “at best, irresponsible.”

KRMG spoke with Gist Monday, to get her response to a letter from Walters to the Tulsa Public Schools Board regarding public comment on a social media post by board member E’Lena Ashley which some people had found homophobic and insulting. [See related story here]

In that letter, Walters referred to those who wished to comment on Ashley’s post as a “left-wing mob” and said it would be “unacceptable for the Tulsa School Board to require or even entertain this type of targeting of a duly elected school board member.”

Gist tells KRMG it would be unlawful and a violation of the First Amendment for the district to pick and choose who can or can’t attend public meetings of the school board, and comment at those meetings according to the rules and bylaws of the district.

During that meeting, supporters of Ashley booed a 12-year-old student who called for board members to get additional training in diversity, equity and inclusion.

KRMG spoke at length with Walters, Ashley and Gist. Here is our series of in-depth reports based on those conversations:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Suzie Mathis
3d ago

why not just teach them how to read and write and math. everything else should be taught at home. not push someone else's beliefs off on children just teach the basics.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma House District 46 representative seeks reelection; 3 Republican candidates compete for primary nomination

Democratic incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, facing no primary challenger, vies for a third term as the representative for District 46 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as three Republican hopefuls compete for the party’s nomination. Sassan Moghadam (R) Sparked by the “unchecked” government’s “abuse” of power, Sassan Moghadam, owner of...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Stitt issues executive order for plan to keep Oklahoma schools safe in wake of mass violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order for a plan to keep Oklahoma students and teachers safe in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school. Stitt said he met with top law enforcement officials across the state and created a six-point plan to assess Oklahoma schools' safety. The plan also will provide new training for law enforcement and new behavioral training for teachers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ryan Walters
KRMG

Tulsa, Broken Arrow residents react to Roe v. Wade ruling

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 went to the Broken Arrow Rose District and spoke with people who say they favor the Supreme Courts decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. James Wallace, supporter of Roe v. Wade: “I believe in family values, I’m pretty conservative. So I feel like it was a pretty good decision but still should end up in the states for them to select how they want to go forward with it.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Planned Parenthood Great Plains reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

TULSA, Okla. — Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision did not take Planned Parenthood Great Plains by surprise. The organization, which provides access to sexual and reproductive health care including abortion, said trigger laws are expected to go into effect right away banning abortion across 13 states including Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma early voting begins Thursday: who’s on the ballot?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma. For the governor race, incumbent republican Kevin Stitt and current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister are expected to easily win their primaries. Hofmeister will be switching parties to take on Stitt in November. An open US senate seat for the retiring...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tulsa School Board#The School Board
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State finds problem with Epic’s administrative bonuses and student attendance

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced Tuesday new findings into misappropriation of public funds at Epic Charter Schools. After a seven-month investigation, the OSDE says it uncovered “significant problems including dubious attendance data that may have resulted in $780,000 in improperly obtained state funds and the improper disbursal of more than $8.5 million in bonuses to school administrators.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Roe v. Wade decision brings supporters, opposition to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, those against and in support of abortion were out protesting in Tulsa. Anti-abortion rights supporters were outside Planned Parenthood while pro-abortion rights groups are planning a protest outside of the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday evening.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOKI FOX 23

$20 million housing community for people with disabilities opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new $20 million housing community specifically designed for people with disabilities has officially opened in Owasso. It’s called “The Village,” and the community had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The community has been paid for mainly by donations. There will be a...
OWASSO, OK
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt makes Oklahoma Health Care Authority announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference came after lawmakers passed State Bill 1337. The bill transforms the state's Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority's health care model.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

NOC participants shine at Miss Oklahoma Pageant

Body Four Northern Oklahoma College students participated in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in Tulsa June 7-11. Miss NOC Tonkawa Emma Valgora received a $500 nonfinalist talent award, a $500 dreamer award (given by the judges for a young lady that stood out in interview and impressed the judges), and a $1,000 non-finalist award. Valgora is from Ponca City.
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy