Seckman’s Carlton crushes baseballs in Dream Team senior season

(Dittmer) Natalee Moore ends a terrific softball career as one of the most consistent hitters in Jefferson County. The Grandview Eagles catcher starred again on the diamond and earned a second consecutive selection to the Regional Radio Dream Team. Moore posted a whopping .640 batting average in her senior season.
(Hillsboro) Payton Brown proved to be the rare track & field athlete who didn’t have to specialize in either running or field events. Instead, the Hillsboro Hawks sophomore starred on both ends on his way to the Regional Radio Dream Team. Brown qualified for the Class 4 state championships...
ELSBERRY POST 226 AT ROCK MEMORIAL 283 (DH) – 2 PM. STE GEN POST 150 VS SOUTHEAST TROPICS AT SIU SHOWCASE – 11:30 AM. STE GEN POST 150 VS CHARLESTON AT SIU SHOWCASE – 1:30 PM. FESTUS 253 AT SIU SHOWCASE – TIME TBA. MA ORIOLES...
(Hillsboro) Maya Wright walks away from her time with the Hillsboro Hawks as one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in program history. The 4-time state medalist earned her second selection to the Regional Radio Dream Team after competing in 7 different events this season. But Wright says...
(Park Hills) There weren’t many pitchers more lights out than Nate Hamski of the Central Rebels. The senior posted a win-loss record of 9-0 and an ERA of 0.53, both school records. Area coaches saw Hamski’s skill on the bump and selected him to be on our 2022 Baseball Dream Team. Hamski says that he had a lot of confidence in the defense behind him.
(Potosi) For the second consecutive year, Potosi‘s Sami Huck was named the Dream Team Player of the Year for softball. Huck excelled in the circle again with a 0.67 ERA and improved some of her batting numbers from last year but it was the first time Potosi failed to make it to Springfield in her three seasons (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID). Huck thought that may have affected her chances at earning Player of the Year.
(Park Hills) There’s still time to register for the youth soccer camp at Mineral Area College in Park Hills starting Monday morning. Dan Martin is the head coach for the MAC men’s and women’s teams. He says the camp will take place on the brand new turf field on campus.
(Potosi) A 1st place finish in the 300 meter hurdles at the Class 3 State Championships helped earn Annie McCaul another title: Girls’ Track & Field Dream Team Athlete of the Year. The recent Potosi grad set a school record in her final race, running the 300 meter hurdles...
(Farmington) Mineral Area Post 416 pulled away from Steelville Post 480 in a 7-4 victory Thursday night on KREI. Mineral Area jumped out to a 5-0 lead but Steelville rallied back with four runs in the top of the 5th. With two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th, Clayton Redmond stepped up to the occasion.
The XFL began June with as coordinators and directors of player personnel were announced by the new 8 XFL franchises. Most recently the new XFL Head Coach of the St. Louis franchise Anthony Becht announced that Bruce Gradkowski, Donnie Abraham and Dave Boller would all be joining his staff come February 2022.
A wide receiver prospect via the class of 2023 made cuts to his list on Friday, and the B1G remains in a good position to land a commitment. The player is Fredrick Moore, a 6-feet and 175 lb. receiver out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. Moore dropped his top 5 programs on Friday with Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota making the cut. Texas A&M and Cincinnati were the other programs included.
ST. LOUIS – They say old dogs can’t be taught new tricks. Does that mean there’s no hope for Tim Ezell’s golf game? He was at the newly renovated Tower Tee Friday morning with Mike Shamia and they spoke about the renovated areas’ activities and expectations.
June 24 marks the anniversary of the foundation of Forest Park, one of St. Louis' most loved attractions. Millions gather in the park each year to connect with friends, family and the St. Louis culture. Here are some of the park's most notable moments throughout its history. Production by Michael J. Collins.
Marcus Lorenzo James of Festus passed away on June 15th, he was 22 years old. The visitation for Marcus James will be Saturday (6/25) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
(Park Hills) When school starts back up in August, the Park Hills Police Department will have an officer protecting students in every school campus in town. City Administrator Mark McFarland says he began thinking about the safety of local students after one of our country’s latest tragic school shootings took place.
