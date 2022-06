1845 March 01 – The Act establishing statehood for Florida was approved by this date by the 2nd session of the 28th Congress. Florida was entitled to one representative to the House of Representatives of the United States until the next United States Census and apportionment could be made. The new state of Florida embraced the territories of East and West Florida as defined by the treaty between the United States and Spain ratified on the 22nd of February 1810.

