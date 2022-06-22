St. Louis robbery suspects considered armed and dangerous

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are looking for two people who held up a 61-year-old woman working as a parking attendant near Downtown St. Louis. They consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to investigate a “hold up” at the intersection of South 7th and Lasalle Streets on Sunday, June 12 at around noon. The victim told them she was approached by a teen and a man. The teen pointed a gun at her and demanded money. She handed it over and they fled on foot. Another suspect hung back in a nearby parking lot.

The teen suspect has a cast on his right hand and was wearing a black bandana, a hooded sweatshirt, light blue shorts, with black tennis shoes.

One of the men has medium-length dreadlocks, 5’10” – 6’, possibly a beard/mustache, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt which zips up into a mask, camouflage pants, and white tennis shoes

The man in the parking lot is described as 5’6” – 5’8”, with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with white stripes on the sides, black socks, and black slides.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Call a detective at 314-444-2500. Be advised, tips submitted directly to detectives do not qualify for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.

