St. Louis robbery suspects considered armed and dangerous
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are looking for two people who held up a 61-year-old woman working as a parking attendant near Downtown St. Louis. They consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous.
Officers were called to investigate a “hold up” at the intersection of South 7th and Lasalle Streets on Sunday, June 12 at around noon. The victim told them she was approached by a teen and a man. The teen pointed a gun at her and demanded money. She handed it over and they fled on foot. Another suspect hung back in a nearby parking lot.Top story: St. Louis grocery workers help save manager’s life after shooting
The teen suspect has a cast on his right hand and was wearing a black bandana, a hooded sweatshirt, light blue shorts, with black tennis shoes.
One of the men has medium-length dreadlocks, 5’10” – 6’, possibly a beard/mustache, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt which zips up into a mask, camouflage pants, and white tennis shoes
The man in the parking lot is described as 5’6” – 5’8”, with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with white stripes on the sides, black socks, and black slides.
Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Call a detective at 314-444-2500. Be advised, tips submitted directly to detectives do not qualify for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 22