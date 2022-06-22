Unclaimed IA veterans to receive full military honors funeral

The Missing In America Project (MIAP), in cooperation with SCI/Dignity Memorial, McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary in West Des Moines, Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames, and Runge Mortuary & Crematory in Davenport are ensuring that the unclaimed cremated remains of five WWII and Korean War veterans and two spouses receive the internment they deserve.

On June 24, American Legion Riders Post 232 will escort the remains to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, located at 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive in Adel. Pastor Tim Phillips from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will preside over the internment with full military honors, starting at about 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the service.

Veterans were recovered from Polk, Story and Scott counties in Iowa.

The purpose of MIAP is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state, and federal organizations. They provide honor, respect and dignity to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these veterans.

