LUSK – Items from home often offer comfort when a patient is in the hospital and that comfort becomes even more important when the patient is a child. For anyone who has spent even one night in a hospital bed having your own pillow can make a big difference. When that pillow comes with a cheerful, brightly colored case that is in direct contract to the institutional white in most hospitals it make sit even better. Vivian Fahy and her 4-H sewing kids work to make sure that children battling cancer have such a pillow.

NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO