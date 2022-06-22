Couple steals 1K worth of merchandise from Academy, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of stealing. According to a Facebook post, the couple pictured below stole more than $1,000 worth of goods from Academy Sports.
If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220523301. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.
