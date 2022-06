Inclusive playgrounds bring together kids of all abilities. Roseville, Calif.- In 2009, to great fanfare, Roseville opened an accessible playground at Mahany Park. A new opportunity in west Roseville was created for young children of all abilities to participate in recreation that was previously out of reach. No longer forced to watch their peers have fun from the sidelines, the opening of the playground marked a proud moment for Roseville. Discussions for another accessible playground were already underway.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO