Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs set for big league debut Wednesday vs. Tigers

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Jeter Downs is ready for the bigs. Ashley Green / Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Downs was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round at 32nd overall in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal that landed the Reds former All-Stars Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp, as well as Kyle Farmer. Then in February 2020, the 23-year-old was traded to Boston in another monster move that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

Though he's slashed an abysmal .187/.281/.355 over 627 plate appearances at the Triple-A level in the last two seasons, Downs has shown solid speed and power, posting 25 home runs and 29 stolen bases over the period.

