Even at the young age of 18, Clara Warren of Middlesboro knew that she would some day work as a nurse in obstetrics. “It was that or nothing,” Warren said. Still, Warren also realized that she would need to clear a few hurdles before she could achieve that goal. She began by enrolling in NAA 100, Nursing Skills I, in fall 2021 at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. Not only is the course a prerequisite for the nursing program, but it also gave Warren a way to join the workforce immediately. She took the Nurse Aide State Competency test in January and began working as a CNA full time at Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center.

MIDDLESBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO