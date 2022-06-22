ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Dairy Queen Releases Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 2 New Flavors

By Antonia DeBianchi
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDairy Queen has launched the official summer blizzard menu, and it includes two exciting new flavors. One of the ice cream chain's new blizzards is infused with lots of chocolate — and nostalgia! The Oreo Dirt Pie blizzard is made with Oreo cookie...

people.com

Comments / 19

James Thompson
2d ago

do they make a Nerds Blizzard anymore? last I had it was 30 years ago. if not they need to bring it back. it was my favorite! haven't been back to DQ since!!

Reply(2)
7
Sharon Rhodes
3d ago

Idk about DQ, the last time that I had it, wasn't a good experience. Sounds good, but I think that I'm going to have to pass.

Reply
2
Related
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new summer milkshake

Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the peach milkshake for the summer. The fast-food chain will start selling this seasonal menu item starting Monday, June 13. According to Fox News, the peach milkshake was introduced in 2009, featuring the Chick-fil-A ice cream handspun with peaches and “topped with whipped cream and a cherry.”
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Ice Cream Cone#Soft Serve#Blizzards#Food Drink#The Very Cherry Chip
Greyson F

After 45-Years, Family-Owned Restaurant Forced to Close

Grab a home-made burger and fries while you can.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. For restaurants that have been around for decades, they become part of the fabric of a community. Families return and bring their children. Then, their children bring their own children to the restaurant. There is a familiarity to it. In many ways, the restaurant becomes a home away from home. However, even those restaurants that have been around for generations, there is always the lingering possibility of closure. That is exactly what is happening to a Tucson staple, and with its coming closure, it will leave a hole in the restaurant community here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
People

People

275K+
Followers
46K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy