Centre County, PA

Natalie Corman Appointed Deputy Centre County Administrator

State College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime Centre County human services leader will be the county’s new deputy administrator. The county commissioners have appointed Natalie Corman to the role effective June 27. She succeeds John Franek...

www.statecollege.com

WTAJ

Blair County starting program for affordable housing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Blair County Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday to begin a new program to provide more affordable housing to residents. The Department of Social Services noticed recently how scarce housing for low and moderate-income families and individuals is becoming. On top of that, they’ve seen landlords get out of the business […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County remains at the low community level for COVID-19 for the third consecutive week, according the weekly Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has, and when on public transportation, but does not recommend universal indoor masking in public places.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Councilman addresses abuse allegations facing Williamsport principal

Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting. Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well. He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Hall, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals calling for termination of Williamsport Area School's superintendent

Williamsport, Pa. — The entirety of the Woodward Township Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Williamsport Area School District demanding the termination of Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Bowers. This comes in the wake of 30 felony charges being filed against High School principal, Roger Freed. Freed is accused of sexual contact with a minor student, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He allegedly engaged a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Hotel in works off Benner Pike

BENNER TOWNSHIP — Growth continues along Benner Pike with a four-story hotel in the works near the roadway’s intersection with Amberleigh Lane. The 82-room “Benner Pike Hotel” was discussed by county Subdivision and Land Development Planner Christopher Schnure during a board meeting on June 21. The...
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

State College community members react to Roe vs. Wade decision

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the news that the Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, many are concerned about the uncertainty ahead. “Hearing the news, those of us who do this work, advocacy work, honestly, unfortunately, weren’t surprised,” Penn State Gender Equity Center Assistant […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Bellefonte Area School District approves tax hike

BELLEFONTE — Property owners in the Bellefonte Area School District will see a slight rise in their tax bill after the school board approved the 2022-23 budget on June 14. The tax millage rate will increase by 2 percent to 51.4603 mills, up from the 50.4518 mills it was at last school year.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Road closure to take place on US 119 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing. Starting July 15, Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing until July 18, which means that Hampton Avenue will be closed between […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Expansion to bring more jobs coming to Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The expansion of a manufacturing facility is now underway in Lycoming County. West Pharmaceutical Services is a leading provider of packaging components, delivery systems for injectable drugs, and other health care products. A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's new 37,000-square-foot manufacturing building spanning...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Club leads march following SCOTUS abortion ruling

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, Students Against Sexist Violence — Penn State (SASV) will be marching in protest Friday evening. In an Instagram post, SASV announced at 7 p.m. a march will take place in support of abortion rights. Participants are to meet at the Allen Street Gate. Below […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield County Woman Charged with Possessing Methamphetamine

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced yesterday. The one-count Indictment named Andrea Decato a/k/a Andrea Roton, age 38, as the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical names new Emergency Medicine physician

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022. As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man arrested for meth sales in Lycoming County while awaiting sentencing for drug deals in Clinton County.

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Slota, 33, is incarcerated in Lycoming County Prison after Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police arrested the Lock Haven man on Tuesday for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. TVRP officers allegedly arranged for Slota to deliver $300 worth of methamphetamine to a campground in Platt Township using cell phone messages obtained as part of another investigation.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman hid in closet to avoid drug charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman, who police said hid in a closet after they went to a home on 2nd Avenue to serve felony drug warrants, is now behind bars. Officers arrived at 28-year-old Destiny Gardner’s residence on June 6 at about 9 p.m. to serve the felony drug warrants, according to the according […]
ALTOONA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Snyder; Somerset; Tioga; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET TIOGA UNION YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

