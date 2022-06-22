ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How To Determine How Big of a Wheel My Car Can Take

By Kevin Williams
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLbsS_0gIqMXJC00 Andrew P. Collins (Adobe Stock, Jeep assets)

Your wheel and tire choice is one of the most important pieces of customization you can do to your car. Wheels affect a lot more than just traction — fuel economy, acceleration, braking, and handling can all change when you make adjustments to your wheel weight and size, as I was recently discussing with my barber.

Recently, a predictable continuously variable transmission (CVT) failure took down my barber’s 2009 Nissan Murano. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK) took its place. So far, he’s loved the extra power and regular automatic transmission that the Grand Cherokee has over his old Murano’s droney CVT, but he’s ready for some mods. He had put 22-inch wheels on his old Murano, which he admits ruined the ride and were “a bit much.” But the stock 17-inch units on his Grand Cherokee are pretty dinky. Also, this time, he’s looking for more of an off-road performance setup, instead of the low-profile rubber band setup that was on his old Murano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltQH2_0gIqMXJC00
Jeep

But researching online brought him to a series of dead ends and lots of forum threads with conflicting advice. Some said he could go as high as 22-inch wheels with fat tires without any consequence, while others made it sound as if the truck would explode if he increased his wheels by a measly inch. None of that advice answered his questions: Could I go up a wheel size without ruining my car? What will happen to my fuel economy? Well, this one’s for you Jamarr, here’s some information on what you need to know to safely go up in size.

So, how big of a wheel can I fit on my car?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElVSD_0gIqMXJC00
Adobe

There are two main measurements to consider when you’re looking to change your wheel sizes: how wide and tall of a wheel can fit in the wheel well without rubbing against suspension or steering members, and how much bigger or (smaller) the new wheel and tire combination is, compared to stock.

The answer to the first question is not always the easiest to find. Most OEMs would rather you not install aftermarket parts, aside from special sanctions that have likely been vetted thoroughly. It’s kind of a trial and error process of wading through YouTube videos and internet forums, but luckily Jamarr’s WK Grand Cherokee is a pretty common vehicle with thousands of owners who have already done the off-road legwork. In his case, the YouTube channel Emegos found that the Grand Cherokee will accommodate a 275/55/R20 tire without rubbing, at least on a wheel that looks to have the same offset as the stock 17 inches. Jeep forums back this up, and widely say a 32-inch (total diameter) wheel and tire combo is the max a Jeep Grand Cherokee can accommodate before rubbing.

Now, things can get complicated when wheel width and wheel offset are taken into account. A wider wheel with more negative offset would stick out from the body of the car, freeing up room, and allowing for an even wider tire, but probably not a taller one.

The second question is most crucial to the vehicle’s speedometer. The speedometer works by calculating speed based on tire rotation. A tire that’s substantially bigger or smaller than the stock size has a proportionately different circumference. Generally, anything beyond 3 percent or so in size difference will cause the speedometer to be way off.

Jamarr’s WK is currently riding on a set of 245/70/R17 wheels. Using the handy-dandy wheel calculator , he’s got quite a few choices in both the 18-inch and 20-inch categories that would give him more rim, but still have quite a bit of sidewall for a cushy ride, without destroying his speedometer’s accuracy. He also has some other choices, if he just wants to get the biggest tire in those wheel wells, speedometer accuracy be damned.

Will bigger wheels give me worse fuel economy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWWQU_0gIqMXJC00
Ultimately you can fit a bigger wheel by running a tire with a skinnier sidewall, but that usually comes at the expense of ride comfort.

People often forget that wheel size and diameter are an integral part of a vehicle’s gearing. A wheel with a bigger circumference is, in effect, creating a taller gear ratio than stock, which would likely harm performance, causing the driver to maybe drive a little harder than before. Also, wider, squishier tires have way higher rolling resistance that will cause a vehicle to work harder against drag and friction, to go the same distance.

If I were Jamarr, I’d probably stick with something like a 265/60/R18 for an 18-inch wheel. In this tire size, the sidewall is still a nice and meaty 60 percent of the tire’s width, with no impact on the speedometer. Or, if he just wants a massive wheel, a 275/55/R20’s is about as big as he can go before he runs into any clearance issues. This tire size would be 4.6 percent larger than stock, necessitating a speedometer recalibration.

That was definitely a wall of text, but I promise, learning what size would be best for your new aftermarket wheel setup, isn’t as daunting as it sounds.

Will bigger wheels affect braking or acceleration?

Generally, yes. Bigger wheels and tires are often heavier than stock, which means it’ll take more effort and braking force to slow down or accelerate. Then, there’s the gearing change that comes with a bigger wheel, as mentioned above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUntD_0gIqMXJC00
Jeep

Will bigger wheels affect handling?

Typically, yes. Not only are bigger wheels often heavier and less maneuverable, but in the context of off-roading, a bigger, squishier tire will often have more sidewall than normal. Thus, the tire will be prone to more flex than stock, leading to lower on-road performance. Remember, Jamarr’s looking for a somewhat off-road-ish tire, so the compromise might be worth it here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ694_0gIqMXJC00
Fun fact: Some of the biggest wheels on Earth are more than 16 feet in diameter, and are found on mining trucks. If you can figure out how to mount them on a ’15 Grand Cherokee, send us pics.

Can I use a wheel with a different bolt pattern?

Generally, no. Sometimes wheels can be redrilled to fit a different bolt pattern, but that’s often outrageously expensive. Bolt pattern adapters do exist, but please be mindful that these devices often compromise safety. We here at The Drive would like to make sure our readers stay safe on the road.

Where can I find more on what wheels will fit my car?

The tire calculator is a great way to see the difference between your current wheel and tire setup, and the size you’re desiring. It’ll also show you recommended sizes that should be compatible with your vehicle.

As far as max size, that’s a little harder. It will take a lot of Google fu to find that answer. For most mainstream cars, it’s usually a forum or Quora question that’s likely already been answered years ago. For other less-common cars, finding your vehicle’s max size will likely be a series of trial-and-error. Bummer.

Happy hunting.

Comments / 2

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Weird GM Muscle Cars You’ve Never Heard Of

Next time you want to win a bet with that guy who always claims to be an expert on muscle cars, ask him to name a handful of intermediate-sized GM muscle cars from the mid-'70s. Even the most boastful poseur will be able to spit out at least a few names from the '60s and early '70s, models like the Pontiac GTO and Chevy Chevelle will likely be at the top of the list. But ask about anything from the mid-'70s Malaise Era, and you'll probably get a blank stare.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Vehicles#Fuel Economy#Tires#Nissan Murano#Jeep Grand Cherokee
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nissan
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
Motorious

This Muscle Car Junkyard Is Astounding

You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Verge

Take a leisurely drive through automotive history in Ford’s newly digitized archive

Ford is officially 119 years old, and in celebration, the Blue Oval is launching an online archive so car enthusiasts can sift through its long and storied past. The Ford Heritage Vault is a digital database that contains more than 5,000 curated photographs and product brochures from Ford and Lincoln vehicles, spanning from the company’s founding in 1903 to its centennial in 2003.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This multi-level Japanese cargo trike is high on storage space and low on gimmicks

Choked urban areas demand future-forward commuters like e-bikes, electric trikes and e-scooters. Being great alternatives to cars or even public transport, these EVs are the current generation’s next big exciting step-up. Electric bikes have already dotted the busy streets in major cities, but when it comes to hauling a sizable chunk of cargo along, they come a little short at times. This makes some people ditch the idea and go for electric vehicles instead.
CARS
Motor1.com

Dodge Revealing Three Future Performance Vehicles In August

Dodge will present three worldwide product reveals from August 15 through 17 on Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The debuts will chart the future of the brand. Dodge is only giving vague details about the premieres. The announcement on Monday, August 15, will have something to do with its current muscle cars. The one on Tuesday, August 16, will be a "gateway muscle announcement," according to the company. Finally, Wednesday, August 17, will bring news of a future muscle machine.
BUSINESS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy