Tyreek Hill Said He Received Death Threats for Comments

He said he got them on all of his social media accounts.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Earlier this month, new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned heads when he said Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate quarterback than Patrick Mahomes . He also said that the Chiefs didn’t use him properly before he made his way to the Dolphins via a trade.

Apparently, some fans went to the extreme when they heard Hill’s opinions.

“I got death threats from every social media I own,” Hill said on the It Needed To Be Said podcast. “Which is ridiculous, which I love it.”

Hill also spent the beginning of the podcast saying that people were “overacting for no reason” and said, “they didn’t really see what I said.” He and his co-host, Julius Collins, also called out journalists and criticized the media for a bulk of the episode.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“They abandoned the truth because they didn’t have the answer to it,” Collins said on journalists.

In Hill’s first podcast episode, Collins asked Hill who he thought has the stronger arm between Mahomes and Tagovailoa, to which the wideout answered with Mahomes. But then Hill took it upon himself to bring up accuracy in his answer.

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” he said.

In the full podcast here , Hill and his agent criticized the Chiefs on how he was used on several occasions.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

During a press conference, Mahomes said he was surprised at all the comments on the podcast.

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

More NFL Coverage: