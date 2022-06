San Francisco Pride festivities, including the massive parade, are back this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. From a media briefing held in the Castro neighborhood Friday morning, Police Chief Bill Scott said Friday morning at a media briefing held in the Castro neighborhood that the Police Department will be working in tandem with Pride organizers and their security to keep residents and visitors safe over the weekend.

