The Illinois Department of Transportation says night work on Route 47 in Kendall County between U.S. 30 at the Kane/Kendall Line to Waterpark Way in Yorkville is starting Monday. The work will be done between seven at night and six in the morning. Traffic will be down to one lane during those hours and will be controlled by flaggers. The work is expected to be done by August.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO