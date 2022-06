HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State budget is due one week from June 23, and there is currently a record $10 billion surplus. With such a large amount of money, there was hope that a deal would be completed by Friday, June 24. However, the House and Senate cancelled their sessions for June 23 and 24 without a budget deal in place.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO