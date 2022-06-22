ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

StarMed offering COVID vaccine for almost all ages

By Courtney Layton, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5eQO_0gIqHnez00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With the new CDC approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children , now almost all ages are eligible for the shot.

Wednesday marked the first day StarMed Healthcare was offering vaccinations for six months to five years old. StarMed site lead in Jacksonville, Sabrina Benitez, said COVID is challenging for schools and daycares, so this extra protection is great for families.

“The ones that aren’t that susceptible, more to getting COVID are not able to protect and it’s very important that we protect those that are their immune system is not as healthy as a normal adult and also the elderly and the infants, the babies,” said Benitez.

Benitez also said their vaccination site is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm for people interested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment with new nanotechnology

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pair of researchers at East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine have discovered that new nanotechnology may have therapeutic benefits in the treatment of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The ECU patented technology is called “SNAT,” standing for Smart Nano-Enabled Antiviral Therapy. Researchers Dr. Lok Pokhrel, assistant professor of […]
SCIENCE
WITN

Lenoir County health care worker honored

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A health care worker from UNC Lenoir Health Care was given a special award for her dedication to making an impact on the health of those in her community. Each month a healthcare hero is awarded and recognized on local and national levels through USA Today...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Health
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Alive at Five returns to Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The community kicked off the weekend with the first Alive at Five of the season. Families packed into Jaycee Park in downtown Morehead City. People were tapping their feet, singing along and dancing to tunes played by the Bounce Party Band. There was music for all ages. Kids showed off […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Preaching Camp to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

smART Kinston City Project Foundation promotes growing ‘creative economy’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The smART Kinston City Project Foundation is a nonprofit that’s looking to grow Kinston’s “creative economy.” “smART Kinston is a smart initiative which is available in any city if someone is like Stephen Hill. He is our founder and a great supporter of the program,” said Raney Rogers, the executive director. […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immune System#Covid 19 Vaccine#Starmed Healthcare#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Onslow County United way hosting annual fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is having its annual fundraiser Friday night. The annual fundraiser will be a lip sync battle at Limelight in Jacksonville. There will be four people battling it out for people to enjoy. The non-profit’s original fundraiser was impacted by COVID-19 so it was replaced by […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local leaders get closer look at reentry obstacles ex-offenders encounter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Red tape, transportation woes, drug addiction, food insecurity, homelessness, medical costs, mental health issues, trouble finding employment — these were just some of the difficulties encountered by participants in Tuesday’s reentry simulation exercise at Pitt Community College.     To help local leaders better understand the challenges associated with making the transition […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Greenville local runs nonprofit assisting in Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the war in Ukraine continues, people in Eastern North Carolina are doing their part to help the cause. This includes a Greenville man who has been working to help in the war zone since it started. Alex Gowen has been working to help hospitals in Ukraine throughout the course of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern eye doctor to appeal dismissal of challenge to medical certificate law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state Court of Appeals has refused to strike down a state law requiring regulators first agree that new medical facilities are necessary based on population and other needs before they can be built. A three-judge panel of the intermediate-level appeals court ruled unanimously on Tuesday...
WNCT

OSDRA reaches out to help those struggling with hurricane damage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow Strong Disaster Alliance is reaching out to people still struggling from hurricane damage. Two organizations, ReBuild NC and WARM NC home repair will be at Swansboro United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday accepting applications for assistance. Both groups help to reconstruct homes throughout Eastern North Carolina. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Queen Street gets a makeover from out of town volunteers

On Monday, June 20, 2022, downtown business owner Brandon Potter made a post on Facebook concerning the state of the flower beds on Queen Street. Instead of just making a complaint post, he also offered to be a part of the solution, and he did just that. Kinston Lenoir County...
KINSTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

The Balons Head to the North Carolina Coast

We’re literally eating our way through a myriad of locally-owned seafood restaurants on the North Carolina coast around Emerald Isle and Beaufort. And our journey has been rewarding. We just tore through a whole red snapper (above) at a place called The Fish Hut Grill along with some perfectly...
LIFESTYLE
deltanews.tv

Greenville park "suspension" stops all park activities

As The Delta News told you FIRST Tuesday night, the Greenville city council "suspended" the entire Greenville Parks and Recreation department in an unprecedented move. Those involved say, it came out of nowhere.... during Tuesday night's Greenville City Council meeting. The council voted on and entered an order to stop EVERYTHING park-related in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy