Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut back in 2002 when Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released. Morrison played Jango Fett, the bounty hunter who served as the genetic template for the clone army. The character also kept an unmodified clone of himself to raise, making him the father of Boba Fett. Jango Fett may have died in Attack of the Clones, but with countless characters sharing his face, Morrison could pop up anywhere in future Star Wars projects. Not only did he play more clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but he recently starred as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a discarded clone.

