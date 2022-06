FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Until the early 1940s, when people in Fredericksburg wanted to visit San Antonio without having to drive, they took a train. The route by the long-forgotten San Antonio, Fredericksburg and Northern Railroad Company took travelers through the Hill Country. When it was discovered that one of the hills was too steep for the locomotive to climb, workers dug a tunnel in 1913 for the train tracks.

