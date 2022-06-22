ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jackson State in running with P5s for four-star DB

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47foLM_0gIqHGj800

Jermaine Matthews Jr. has settled in on his top six college choices, and Jackson State has made the cut.

Matthews put Jackson State on his list along with Penn State, Cincinnati, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State on Wednesday. He will be ready to make his commitment on July 1, according to his Twitter account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbpeS_0gIqHGj800
Jermaine Matthews Jr. is down to his final six.

Jermaine Matthews is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite ratings. The Cincinnati product currently has nearly 40 offers, ranging from FCS schools like Howard and Eastern Kentucky all the way up to Power Five schools such as Kentucky and Ohio State. He most recently took visits to Ohio State and Pittsburgh.

Jackson State came into the picture earlier this month after it hired recruiting specialist Tim Brewster. JSU also offered his Winton Woods High School teammate Cameron Calhoun. Calhoun has already committed to Cincinnati, but then again, Travis Hunter was committed to Florida State for a while before deciding to put on the Jackson State hat.

Jackson State has also found favor with fellow Ohio product Tayvion Galloway. The four-star tight end from the class of 2024 says JSU is moving up his list and credits Brewster with helping Deion Sanders’ program wrestle its way in with the Power Five programs.

Landing Matthews would be a big grab for Jackson State as he would presumably join a sophomore version of Travis Hunter in the defensive backfield for the 2021 SWAC football champions. Then there is the chance to be coached by Deion Sanders as a defensive back which is very attractive as well.

The post Jackson State in running with P5s for four-star DB appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

