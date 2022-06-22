ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Great Scott! 'Back to the Future' musical heading to Broadway in 2023

By David Caplan
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFrJv_0gIqHAQm00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- "Back to the Future" is heading to Broadway next year, producers announced Wednesday.

"Synchronize Your Watches -- The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!!" the producers tweeted along with a 15-second teaser, announcing that the iconic 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as a time-traveling duo will be getting the Broadway treatment soon.

The teaser features Olly Dobson, who plays Marty McFly in London's West End production, and Roger Bart as professor Emmett Brown, who also stars in the production across the pond.

There are no further details about the cast or preview and opening dates.

The West End production won an Olivier Award for best new musical.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Independent

John Stamos ‘disappointed’ Bob Saget was ‘left out’ of Tony Awards in Memoriam tribute

John Stamos has said he was “disappointed” to learn Bob Saget would not be included in the Tony Awards’s In Memoriam segment this year. The 2022 Tony Awards were presented live at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday (12 June). The 75th awards ceremony was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. At the event, Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop won the prize for Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy took home the award for Best Play.Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted that he had learned Saget would be “left out” of...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Roger Bart
Person
Michael J Fox
Variety

‘Hacks,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘The Conners’ Are Three Reminders of Why Laurie Metcalf Is an Emmy Favorite

Click here to read the full article. There you are, watching Season 2 of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks,” and delighting in the genius of American treasure Jean Smart and her worthy sparring partner, Hannah Einbinder. And then along comes Laurie Metcalf, playing a burned out tour manager named Weed. Or there you are again, on a binge of Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” marveling at Amanda Seyfried’s spot-on portrayal of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes. And then who pops up? Laurie Metcalf, playing Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner, Hjjfjsgwho early on calls Holmes out on her lies (and later partners with another familiar...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’ Star Tim Allen Kept This Big-Ticket Souvenir From the Classic Sitcom

Tim Allen aka Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor kept perhaps the ultimate prop from his classic 90s comedy series Home Improvement. Younger audiences know Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. Others likely know Allen for his more recent sitcom Last Man Standing. Allen has also been extremely successful in the world of film, with hits like The Santa Clause trilogy, Wild Hogs and cult classic Galaxy Quest. However, those of us around in the 90s were likely introduced to Allen as the lead of powerhouse comedy Home Improvement.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Great Scott#The Broadway#Back To The Future
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“There’s a Lot of Shows and Not As Many People”: Behind Broadway’s Closures

In rapid succession, three longer-running Broadway shows announced a fall closing, bringing to light the challenges the industry still faces after reopening. The closing notices, announced the week of June 6, came from Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, both of which opened in 2017 and were largely sold out before the pandemic, as well as Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which had also posted strong sales after opening in 2019. All three shows were caught in the middle of a trend impacting most Broadway shows this season, in which there have not been enough attendees to support the number of running productions. The hope is that this changes this summer, but the...
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

We Dive Deep Into What 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Zack Larson Is Doing Now

It’s been 18 seasons of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, and there are no signs of it slowing down. The boat-themed reality series, which follows different big-time fishermen, captains, and crews into the dangerous waters of Alaska, has introduced us to many unexpected characters. From the youngest captain Sean Dwyer to “Wild Bill,” the extreme sea conditions are only half the fun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Tony-Winning ‘Company’ Revival Announces Broadway Closing

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Award-winning revival of Company will play its final Broadway performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31, producers said in a surprise announcement today. Producer Chris Harper said in a statement tonight, “It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning reimagined production. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy