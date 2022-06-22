Great Scott! 'Back to the Future' musical heading to Broadway in 2023

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- "Back to the Future" is heading to Broadway next year, producers announced Wednesday.

"Synchronize Your Watches -- The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!!" the producers tweeted along with a 15-second teaser, announcing that the iconic 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as a time-traveling duo will be getting the Broadway treatment soon.

The teaser features Olly Dobson, who plays Marty McFly in London's West End production, and Roger Bart as professor Emmett Brown, who also stars in the production across the pond.

There are no further details about the cast or preview and opening dates.

The West End production won an Olivier Award for best new musical.