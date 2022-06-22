ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Annual street improvements underway around Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is continuing its seasonal street maintenance in neighborhoods around the city. This effort improves hundreds of miles of neighborhood streets around Austin. Residents can expect to see crews in neighborhoods through the early fall. These maintenance activities help preserve Austin's...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

Austin Monitor

Austin moves to prepare for climate disasters

City Council passed a resolution at its June 16 meeting to create a disaster preparedness guide and toolkit for the city. The guide, which will be part of the city’s climate response efforts, will instruct residents on how to create local resilience hubs in the event of an emergency. City staffers will be directed to work with area nonprofit organizations to create the guide.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty completes overnight bridge-beam lift in Texas highway overhaul

Balfour Beatty, as part of Colorado River Constructors (CRC) joint venture, achieved a milestone on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $674m Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin this month. On the night of 16 June, the team set the first bridge beams that support widening activities east of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Capital Metro shares new details on proposed downtown Austin subway tunnel

AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro has shared new details about the proposed downtown Austin subway tunnel. The project is part of the billion-dollar Project Connect that will add light rail throughout the city. New cross-section renderings show how the multi-level subway will be laid out. There are plans for a...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Church demolition to make way for new Marble Falls apartment complex

The Marble Falls City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new multi-family dwelling during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, despite opposition from the project’s neighbors. The three-story, 180-unit complex on 12th Street will include a swimming pool, green space, and 328 parking spaces. Units will have 1-3 bedrooms.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Northbound I-35 closed at Wells Branch Parkway after early morning crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed at Wells Branch Parkway after a crash early Friday morning. The Austin Police Department confirmed that a car caught fire during a crash on I-35 before 5 a.m. Friday. A man was trapped inside the vehicle, but fire crews were able to pull him out.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Austin woman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert on Saturday for an Austin woman who went missing on Friday morning. Yolanda Jaimes, 39, was last seen at 6 a.m. on Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police described her as a Hispanic woman standing at 4 feet, 11 inches and weighing 140 pounds.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin. Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m. Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fireworks banned in Taylor under zero tolerance city ordinance

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police and fire departments are reminding residents that fireworks are banned in the city under a zero tolerance ordinance. City Ordinance 98-19 states it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks inside the city limits. This ordinance has been in effect since 1998, says the city.
TAYLOR, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council passes ordinance to help with trash problems

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is looking for solutions to help deal with garbage problems. Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council approved amending its existing trash pickup contract with Central Texas Refuse. Council members also adopted an ordinance to allow the collection of commercial refuse by entities that have contracts with the city.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Bronco Off-Roadeo '4xFun' experience in Horseshoe Bay opens

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - If you're looking for an off-roading, outdoor adventure that's not too far from Austin you can head just up the road to Horseshoe Bay where you can try the Bronco Off-Roadeo "4xFun" experience. It's one of only four spots in the U.S. to off-road in a...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
fox7austin.com

CDC raises Travis County COVID-19 Community Level to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control has raised the COVID-19 Community Level in Travis County to medium due to a recent uptick in the amount of virus spread and cases in Austin. When the Community Level is at medium, officials say if you are at high risk for...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

