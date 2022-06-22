ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4th events, fireworks in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It's officially Summer and that means the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Many cities in Baldwin County will be hosting celebrations and firework shows on and around July 4th.

City of Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will be hosting a Fireworks show on July 4th starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to construction from damage that happened with Hurricane Sally hit, officials will be shooting the fireworks off from the center of the pier. The City of Gulf Shores officials said this means that the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach and the Gulf State Park are the best places to watch the firework show from.

The Wharf + Orange Beach

The Wharf will host family-friendly activities in the Entertainment District . Come out for kids' activities from 5 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

City of Daphne

Officials with the City of Daphne have planned a firework show to celebrate the holiday. The show will take place at Al Trione Sports Complex on July 4th at 9 p.m.

City of Fairhope

The Baldwin Pops Band will be having an Independence Day Concert as part of the City of Fairhope 's Fourth of July celebration. The event will be held at the Fairhope Pier starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as more celebrations in Mobile County are announced.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Orange Beach Wharf, 1928

At the time this photograph was taken, Orange Beach was little more than an outpost for the timber and turpentine industries. Shown here is the old Orange Beach Wharf on Bay La Launch, near the present-day Coastal Arts Center. This property was purchased in 1908 by a man named D. R. Peteet, who would go on to build a shingle mill. Pictured above are some buildings Peteet constructed to support his operation, including an office, a commissary store and camphouse for his workers (who are likely the ones pictured swimming with their families). The rails along the wharf were used to cart supplies into the store from schooners making deliveries. The young boy on the wharf is Clifford Callaway, whose grandfather James C. Callaway was one of the community's earliest settlers.
