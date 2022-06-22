Defense attorney Ravenell sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for money laundering

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison for distribution of controlled substances and other drug related charges in connection to a fatal overdose, officials say. Aaron Arthur “Handz” Fields, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release Friday, June 24, according to the Department of Justice.
Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A mistrial was declared in the murder case of Lakeyria Doughty, popularly known as 'Wheelie Queen,' after a jury could not reach a verdict Friday, her defense attorney Andy Jaskulsky said. "We are disappointed in the outcome. But we have faith in the judicial system," Jaskulsky...
The judge in the Keith Davis Jr. case wants to see Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in court. Defense attorneys filed a motion last week for Mosby to be held in contempt after they said she made comments regarding the case during a radio interview despite the judge issuing a gag order.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged an inmate at the Department of Corrections for fatally stabbing another inmate on Monday. The suspect is 26-year-old Brandon Smothers. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Domonique Thurston. On June 20, 2022, at approximately...
Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested and charged 26-year-old Louis Katty Telliano, of Bowie, for an attempted carjacking that occurred June 7 at a Shell/Dash In gas station in the 11000 block of New Hampshire Ave. “At approximately 10:49 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Shell/Dash In...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a Friday afternoon in May 2022 in Federal Hill. People were returning home from work and businesses were preparing for what was likely going to be a busy weekend. Suddenly, the sound of gunfire erupts from the Sweet Peaz Restaurant on south Charles Street.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the first time in his 16 years as Baltimore County State's Attorney, Scott Shellenberger is facing opposition in next month's Democratic Primary. Attorney Robbie Leonard is challenging Shellenberger and accuses him of being out of touch with the party's priorities. "He regularly sides with republicans...
A Baltimore circuit court judge ordered Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Tuesday (June 21) to appear in court on Aug. 12 to defend herself against charges of violating his gag order when she spoke about a murder case during a radio show, The Baltimore Sun reports. Judge John...
Courtesy of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County:. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Israel Thompson,19, of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 22 years of active incarceration with the first five years to be served without parole and five years’ supervised probation upon his release in the shooting death of Marc Hill, 25.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A Lothian man was found guilty Wednesday of raping a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion last year, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said. Paul Harell, who will be sentenced on Aug. 30, faces a term of life in prison. Police said Harell,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come.
This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland.
“We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.
From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.
“What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
TOWSON, Md. — The assault of an inmate at the Baltimore County Detention Center is under investigation. The man, Tyrone Moss, 29, is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt. His family said they found out about it in an unconventional way. The attack and beating happened this...
The scooter operator who collided with a police vehicle in Baltimore earlier this week has died, authorities say. The 58-year-old victim had collided with the patrol vehicle at the intersection of Biddle Street and Milton Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
Officials have announced the conclusion of an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting from last December, authorities say. The Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County has declined to file charges against the involved officers for the incident that killed Osman Sesay, 27, on Dec. 29, 2021 in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Officials.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday on a fatal stabbing allegedly involving a 26-year-old Baltimore woman known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” according to authorities.
The stabbing was the city’s first homicide of 2021. It occurred around 4:15 a.m. in West Baltimore.
Lakeyria Doughty was arrested in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson, authorities said.
Wilson was stabbed to death in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street.
“Without question we are extremely disappointed with today’s hung jury outcome,” said Zy Richardson, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. “Justice is never easy, but it is always worth the pursuit and we will continue to fight for it in this case and every single case that impacts victims of violence in this city. Our prayers and sympathies are with Ms. Tiffany Wilson’s family who were denied a resolution today in the death of their loved one.”
Doughty was featured in the HBO Max film for her skills on a dirt bike.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A scam spanning 18 months resulted in the loss of $300,000 from a Baltimore bank account that is used to pay for the Baltimore City Law Department's workers compensation insurance. Inspector General Isabel Cumming spoke with Fox45 News to discuss the details of the scam and...
