Baltimore, MD

Defense attorney Ravenell sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for money laundering

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Prominent Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell was sentenced Wednesday to serve four years and nine months in federal prison on charges of money laundering....

