Nashville, TN

3 men arrested for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested for selling cocaine Tuesday night in downtown Nashville.

Metro police say an undercover detective met 51-year-old Vedarryl Byles in the 200 block of Broadway. Byles then sold the detective one gram of cocaine for $80.

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint

A second undercover detective met 37-year-old Anthony Waters on 2nd Avenue South at Korean Veteran’s Boulevard. Waters sold the detective half a gram of cocaine for $60.

A third undercover detective met 57-year-old Clinton Harris on 2nd Avenue South at Korean Veteran’s Boulevard. Harris, like Waters, sold the detective half a gram of cocaine for $60. Harris was also a wanted fugitive on an out of state drug warrant, according to police.

    Vendarryl Byles (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Anthony Waters (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Clinton Harris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators say none of the substances recovered tested positive for fentanyl.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701 . The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.

