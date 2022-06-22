3 men arrested for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested for selling cocaine Tuesday night in downtown Nashville.

Metro police say an undercover detective met 51-year-old Vedarryl Byles in the 200 block of Broadway. Byles then sold the detective one gram of cocaine for $80.

A second undercover detective met 37-year-old Anthony Waters on 2nd Avenue South at Korean Veteran’s Boulevard. Waters sold the detective half a gram of cocaine for $60.

A third undercover detective met 57-year-old Clinton Harris on 2nd Avenue South at Korean Veteran’s Boulevard. Harris, like Waters, sold the detective half a gram of cocaine for $60. Harris was also a wanted fugitive on an out of state drug warrant, according to police.

Vendarryl Byles (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anthony Waters (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Clinton Harris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators say none of the substances recovered tested positive for fentanyl.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701 . The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.