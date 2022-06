Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed this measure by voice vote: the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans Act (S. 4261), to suspend duties and other restrictions on the importation of infant formula to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO