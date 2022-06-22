Gallia County Commission clerk, assistant clerk resign

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners met on June 9 for the purpose of approving the minutes of the previous meeting and current transfers, appropriations and bills.

Present during the meeting were President Harold G. Montgomery, Vice President M. Eugene Greene and Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton.

The commissioners received a letter of resignation on June 6 from Kimberly S. Elliott, Assistant Clerk. A motion was made to accept the resignation of Elliott “with deep regret.” Her last day was June 20. The motion to accept the resignation passed with yea votes from Montgomery and Greene, and a nay from Stapleton.

The commissioners received a letter of resignation on June 8 from Anette L. Brown, Clerk. The motion to accept the resignation passed with yea votes from Montgomery and Greene, and a nay from Stapleton.

In other business, County Administrator Melissa Clark gave following financial report: 8th Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources.

Clark presented the Grantee Approval Letter to the Department of Administrative Services Office of Real Estate and Planning for the commissioners to sign. She noted Asst. Prosecutor Randy Dupree had reviewed the draft Real Estate Purchase Agreement and found it acceptable.

The commission approved Change Order #4 for the Gallia County Jail Project. It was noted the change order has been approved and signed by Jamie Brundrett, Contractor Granger Construction and Greg Galieti, Project Architect/Engineer DLZ. The change order addresses Bulletin 001 Part 002.

The commissioners received a request in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code 307.66 for funds to defray the Memorial Day expenses for 2022 by the Vietnam Veterans of America – Gallia County Chapter 709.

Commissioners entered into executive session with County Administrator Melissa Clark and OhioSE (via telephone) to discuss economic development. They returned to regular session and no action was taken.

Jeff Fowler, Guyan Township Trustee presented a detailed request to upgrade roads in the township with APRA funds. Fowler noted the township’s total amount of roads are 24.024 miles, and additional grants match their total request for APRA funds to upgrade their township. Fowler stated this would result in an annual savings and would bring the township an additional income. Montgomery noted they would take it under consideration.

Recorder Roger Walker and Ruth Ann Millhone, Treasurer Steve McGhee, and Auditor’s Chief of Real State Heidi Easley met with the Commission to discuss the issues with the heating and cooling system for the courthouse and asked what is their long-term solution. Superintendent Tom Halfhill was also in attendance. Commissioners noted they are aware of the issues, parts are on order, and they are in the process of acquiring a mechanical engineer. Millhone noted she appreciated the maintenance department for all they have done and continue to do with the issues.

The commissioners met in a second executive session with 911/EMA/LEPC Director Sherry Daines and 911/EMA/LEPC Assistant Director Keith Wilson to consider the employment of public employees. They returned to regular session.

Assistant Engineer Kyle Mooney presented the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), AFL-CIO and AFSCME Local 3741 contract for approval. The contract was approved as presented.

Kevan Mock from Hopewell presented an update on the cottages. A motion passed to approve Hopewell renovations with the plans presented.

Clark presented the commission with complete Sponsor Grant Certification Forms which are required in advance of the 2022 FAA AIP Grant award as follows: FAA Form 5100-130, Drug- Free Workplace, FAA Form 5100-135, Certification and Disclosure Regarding Potential Conflicts of Interest, FAA Form 5100-132, Project Plans and Specifications, and FAA Form 5100-134, Selection of Consultants.

Commissioners entered into another executive session with Clark to consider the employment of public employees. They returned to regular session and no action was taken.

Montgomery entertained a motion to give Clark authority to fill the available position. The measure was passed.

The meeting was adjourned. Gallia County Commissioners meet weekly on Thursdays.