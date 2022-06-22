ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

4-star WR Noah Rogers commits to Ohio State

By Justin Holbrock
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers from Rolesville, North Carolina committed to Ohio State for the class of 2023.

Rogers is the third receiver in three days to commit to the Buckeyes after five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss announced their intention to come to Columbus as well.

‘THE’: Ohio State awarded trademark on the word

Rogers is the No. 1 ranked player in North Carolina and the No. 9 ranked receiver in the country for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports.

The No. 50 ranked player in the country chose OSU over Clemson, Alabama and North Carolina.

Eleven Warriors

Twin Brothers Deontae and Devontae Armstrong Share Interest in Ohio State As They Go Through Recruiting Process Together

If you saw Deontae and Devontae Armstrong at Ohio State’s final high school football camp of the year on Tuesday, you may have thought you were seeing double. The Armstrongs are identical twins. They’re both offensive linemen at St. Edward High School. Even their recruitments have been identical, as they both hold offers from the same 11 schools: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Are You Kidding Me? Ohio State Wins Right To Trademark “THE”

Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Adds Second Walk-On With Citadel Transfer Forward Owen Spencer

Ohio State added its second walk-on of the month on Friday. Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer, a 6-foot-9 forward who hails from Cincinnati's Turpin High School, is the latest addition to the Buckeye roster, a team spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors after an initial report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyescoop.com

The Most-Anticipated Non-Conference Games In Ohio State History

This fall’s showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame is going to be one of the biggest and most-hyped games on the college football schedule in 2022. Thursday’s news that Arch Manning was committing to Texas now makes the 2025 game between the Buckeyes and Longhorns a potential showdown of the No. 1 quarterbacks in the class of 2024 (Dylan Raiola) and 2025 (Manning).
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Big Ten 2022: Are we back to Ohio State business as usual?

Last year Michigan had a wonderful season. The Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time in ages and carried that momentum all the way to a Big Ten title and playoff appearance. A repeat of that success seems unlikely this season, though. However, Ohio State is still the dominant...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
270hoops.com

Africentric Summer Shootout: Top Performers

Arness Lawson (G / Pickerington North / 2025): Probably the fastest player end-to-end during the evening, Lawson has gotten stronger since we last saw him and his confidence level is soaring through the Columbus skyline right now. Lawson’s ability to finish at the rim was next level; dropping some soft lay-ups off the glass, hitting floaters in traffic and even tossed down a dunk during one game. His handle was on display as well, being able to break down defenders and get to wherever he wants to on the court. Arness showed that he is ready to step in the light as the primary ball handler for the Panthers this season after so many upperclassmen departures.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Intel delays Ohio plant groundbreaking, cites stalled federal legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is delaying the groundbreaking of a $20 billion chip-manufacturing plant in central Ohio. The facility, announced earlier this year and to be built in a section of Licking County that will be annexed into New Albany, will postpone its groundbreaking event originally scheduled for July 22. Intel Ohio General Manager […]
COLUMBUS, OH
