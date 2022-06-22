ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie apartment evacuated, one hospitalized after natural gas leak

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie apartment complex was evacuated Monday after residents smelled natural gas.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue was sent to the 300 block of Park Circle on Monday evening and entered the two-story apartment building. Using sensing meters, crews found an apartment showing higher levels of natural gas than others. The building was immediately evacuated, and the resident living in the affected apartment was taken to the hospital.

An investigation found that a gas-burning stove had accidentally been left on, releasing natural gas into the apartment that spread to the rest of the building. The stove was turned off and the building was ventilated.

After crews determined that there were no more leaks, and gas levels returned to a safe range, residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

#Natural Gas#Gas Leak#Hospital#Apartment Building#Accident#Sun Prairie Fire#Rewritten
