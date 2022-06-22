ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Register to Vote in Illinois

Cover picture for the articleIf you're not sure, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date. To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election on Nov....

NBC Chicago

Is Abortion Legal in Illinois? Here Are the Laws in Place

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade -- the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. The decision comes more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in the three decades has passed the U.S.House and Senate with bipartisan support. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The bill now goes...
"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.
Who’s On The Ballot In the Illinois Primary Election

The Illinois Primary Elections take place on June 28th, and there are several races on the ballot that will decide who is eligible for November’s general election. For the seat of Illinois governor, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker is challenged in his party by Beverly Miles. The Republican candidates for governor are Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Soloman and Jesse Sullivan.
Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
Illinois DCFS increases monthly financial support

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois foster parents will soon get more money to help offset rising costs of living due to inflation. DCFS was already planning to provide families and kids a three percent cost of living adjustment in the new fiscal year. Now, the agency is giving out an additional $14.6 million. This new support […]
Three Chicago-area counties as well as the city of Chicago have shifted to “high” community level status for COVID-19 in the past week. However, that’s not the case statewide as Illinois’ COVID situation has improved overall.
The 25 Healthiest Communities in Illinois

Sixteen counties in Illinois placed among the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two falling in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical influence location can have on the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's hospital bed availability, crime rates, obesity prevalence and risk from natural hazards are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to economy and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and the top 500 are ranked based on their performance.
Where Are the Most ‘Redneck’ Towns in Illinois? Here’s the Top 10

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

Inois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor. Illinois’...
