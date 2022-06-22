How to Register to Vote in Illinois

Sixteen counties in Illinois placed among the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two falling in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical influence location can have on the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's hospital bed availability, crime rates, obesity prevalence and risk from natural hazards are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to economy and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and the top 500 are ranked based on their performance.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO