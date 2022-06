Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Skydance’s all-American blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone over the weekend. It’s only the second film in COVID times (following Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home) to reach that benchmark. It’s even more impressive that “Maverick” hit the $1 billion mark without playing in China or Russia, two major markets. “Top Gun: Maverick” is also notable because it’s Tom Cruise’s first movie to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Previously, 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” ranked as the actor’s most...

