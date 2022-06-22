ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘It’s certainly a possibility’: Fed Chair Jerome Powell admits aggressive interest rate hikes could cause a recession

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4igT_0gIqBP4L00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes could spark a recession, Chairman Jerome Powell admitted in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

“It’s not our intended outcome at all, but it’s certainly a possibility,” Powell said in response to a question from Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana.

The Federal Reserve has been attempting to ensure a so-called soft landing for the U.S. economy, where inflation, which hit a fresh four-decade high in May, is reined in without sparking a recession.

Powell’s Wednesday comments underscore just how difficult a task that may be.

“Frankly, the events of the last few months around the world have made it more difficult for us to achieve what we want, which is 2% inflation and a strong labor market,” the Fed chair admitted, adding that a soft landing “is going to be very challenging.”

Powell went on to describe how it is “absolutely essential” to bring down inflation, arguing that if high consumer prices become entrenched, it could be even worse for Americans than a recession.

“Over the coming months, we will be looking for compelling evidence that inflation is moving down,” Powell said. “We can’t fail at that task.”

Last week, the central bank increased interest rates for the third time this year in an attempt to combat inflation, which has been supercharged by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China in recent months. Fed officials decided to move ahead with a 75 basis point hike, the biggest since 1994, and said they expect to institute a similar hike at their next meeting in July as well.

The Fed chair added that he never said the monetary tightening process was going to be “easy or straightforward,” but he doesn’t think a recession is inevitable, despite the plethora of bearish predictions from Wall Street and former Fed officials.

“We are not trying to provoke and do not think we will need to provoke a recession [to bring down inflation],” he said.

Getting hit from both sides

Powell faced harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle during the hearing, with Republicans questioning why the Fed stuck to its “transitory” inflation narrative for so long, while Democrats denounced the chairman for moving the U.S economy toward a recession with aggressive rate hikes.

Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said inflation was hitting his constituents so hard they are “coughing up bones.”

“We got a hell of a mess right now,” Kennedy said while pleading with Powell to act aggressively to fight inflation. “You’re the most powerful man in the United States, maybe in the world.”

On the other hand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, argued that the Fed’s tools to combat rising consumer prices are too blunt for the job.

Warren asked Powell whether raising rates would help bring down gas or food prices, which have made up a huge chunk of current inflationary pressures. The Fed chair admitted that his policies will likely have little to no effect in these areas.

Warren went on to argue that the “medicine” the Fed is using in attempts to cure inflation may end up being worse than the inflation itself.

“The medicine needs to be tailored to the specific problem. Otherwise, you could make things a lot worse,” she said. “You know what’s worse than high inflation and low unemployment? It’s high inflation and a recession with millions of people out of work. I hope you will reconsider that before you drive this economy off a cliff.”

Comments / 24

Lee Walker
2d ago

These people are the professionals they knew what the outcome would be from all the spending this was intentional to weaken the US everything Democrats have done was to retain power we see it with all their actions .

Reply(4)
23
Dale Heikes
2d ago

Funny is how these "professionals" can manage their money, and make millions, but do lose daily on our money. How convenient. Its time for them to talk to someone that actually knows how to manage untold billions of dollars, maybe a real investment firm.

Reply
9
JMC
2d ago

He also said Putin is not the cause of inflation 🤨 The supposed 38% of Biden supporters better wake up

Reply
15
Related
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#U S Economy#Fed Chair#Politics Federal#Fortune Features#The Federal Reserve#Democrat#Americans
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fortune

Fortune

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy