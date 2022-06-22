ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

‘Happy’ singer Pharrell pays off North Carolina A&T graduate’s student loans

By Justyn Melrose
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfPoB_0gIqAMhb00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University grad is one of five NAACP youth leaders who can say their student loan debt is a thing of the past thanks to Pharrell Williams.

The rapper and singer-songwriter behind the hit song “Happy,” more often known simply as Pharrell, announced the kind act during an NAACP panel before the D.C. music festival Something in the Water.

Damarius Davis, one of the five recipients, is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University.

The others were Southern University junior Robyn Hughes, Norfolk State University graduate Jamie Turner, Howard University senior Channing Hill and Florida A&M University senior Devan Vilfrard.

Video from the event shows the five—including Davis in a “Proud Aggie Alumni” shirt—stunned at the news.

“I can say for me, I don’t know, just listening to everybody and everything,” Davis said after getting the news. “I literally had to work three jobs my freshman year just to survive and everything. My parents were struggling so just to have this so just that is, I’m so grateful right now. I appreciate y’all so much. Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WFMY NEWS2

UNC System's five HBCUs offering free summer session classes for students

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This summer the University of North Carolina System is providing an amazing opportunity for five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that fall under their umbrella. Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State...
COLLEGES
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
nsjonline.com

Emails reveal more about secretive education nonprofit’s funding, ‘racial justice’ activities

RALEIGH — A records request of the emails of Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras has revealed more information about the money behind a secretive education nonprofit with a membership made up of superintendents from around North Carolina. The emails also describe a “racial justice” initiative as well as ties between one of Contreras’ former staffers and the source of the nonprofit’s seed money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Hill
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools announced that Reidsville High School received a $300,000 grant from Lowe's Hometowns. This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities. As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Florida A M University#Student Loans#College#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Southern University#Norfolk State University#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
alamancenews.com

Majority of Williams High School’s top grads heading to Carolina this fall

Williams High School has announced its Top 10 students for the Class of 2022, which actually included 11 students due to an apparent tie in their final grades. Four of the top-ranking students in the Class of 2022 received both their high school diploma and an International Baccalaureate diploma when Williams held its commencement exercises earlier this month.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

Three Northwood Students Dead in the Past Week

Christian Poteat Jr., Tony Keck and Cassandra Sibrian, all Northwood High School students, passed away in a string of horrific accidents this week, Chatham County Schools officials confirmed. CCS has released the following statement about the incident:. “Northwood has experienced several difficult days with the deaths of three students in...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Bus ridership declines in Winston-Salem

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The operation costs of city buses are rising, but the number of people riding city buses is falling. This has been the trend in Winston-Salem and Greensboro for the last decade. It’s a worry for Winston-Salem City Council Member Robert Clark. He thinks the taxpayers may be paying more than […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
uncg.edu

How one elementary school is changing the way students learn in rural NC

Collaborative, inclusive, authentic – all words one hopes will reflect their child’s educational experience. At the Moss Street Partnership School, a Reidsville-based school operated by UNC Greensboro in partnership with Rockingham County Schools, children are experiencing just that. During a time when social and emotional learning are growing increasingly important, this K-5 school is making it a point to change the way teachers teach and children learn.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Communities with most expensive homes in Winston-Salem metro area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy