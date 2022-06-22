ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation hires Amy Tarnow as new executive director

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt Bachelor Sports Education Foundation has announced the selection of Amy Tarnow as their new Executive Director. Amy succeeds John Schiemer, who announced in April that he would be stepping down after 10 successful years of leading the organization. Amy comes to MBSEF with...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man wins longest open water swimming event in North America

A Bend man has won the longest endurance swimming event in North America and set a record while doing it. Jamie Proffitt, a physician from Bend, swam 36 miles in the Red River in North Dakota last weekend. We caught up him at Juniper Swim Center where he was trying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Bend, OR
Education
KTVZ

Bend Fire & Rescue putting new 107-foot ladder truck in service, invites public to ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is placing its new Pierce ladder truck into service next week and is inviting the community to attend the celebration and ceremony. This 107-foot ladder truck will respond to calls in the City of Bend, the Rural Fire District, and surrounding communities when needed. It will be replacing the current American La France ladder truck, which has been seen service for over 19 years and has reached the end of its service life.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Wolves in the Metolius Basin

A few years back, people were fascinated by the wanderings of OR-7, a radio-tagged gray wolf that traveled from Northeast Oregon into California and back again. It was believed OR-7 was looking for a mate. Now there are confirmed reports of wolves lingering in the Metolius River basin near Camp...
METOLIUS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Bend La Pine Schools#The Online Ged Programs
cascadebusnews.com

Move, Start & Grow

(Photo | courtesy of Prineville/Crook County Economic Development) Prineville/Crook County Economic Development through Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)’s mission is to help move, start and grow traded-sector businesses to purposefully create a balanced and diverse economy both locally and region-wide. The Prineville/Crook County program was initiated in 2007, making this our 15-year anniversary in Crook County’s growing community.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

New Places on Redmond's 7th Street Corridor

How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 26-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 26 to July 2. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. All facilities will be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic before the holiday weekend. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
theportlandmedium.com

Portland-To-Bend District Race Could Lead To Control Of Congress

The control of the U.S. Congress could hinge on the Portland-to-Bend district race. Democrats hold a 220-209 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with six vacancies. All 435 seats are on the November ballot, with Republicans needing to pick up only five seats to take control. The newly realigned 5th Congressional District stretches from Portland, across the Cascades, to Bend.
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County Chinese drug cartel did multi-million dollar business

Marijuana confiscated in drug raid had estimated street value of $25 million Measuring the contraband recovered from the six-location drug bust last week, law enforcement now has a better idea of the size of the illicit drug operation going on in Jefferson County. Officers confiscated eight tons of processed marijuana and 17,704 plants with an estimated street value of $25 million during a June 14 multi-location raid. Multi-million dollar operation Investigators noted the group harvested every three to four months, putting potential gross income at between $75 and $100 million a year. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, director of the Central Oregon...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1997: Fatal crash connected to Rainbow Family Gathering

1947: Rumors about gas shortage squelched by survey conducted by Oregon State Motor Association 110 years ago June 20, 1912 Five Russian railroad laborers from Pelton, a small railroad station a few miles north of Madras, decided to break the monotony of pick and shovel work by taking the handcar to Madras for a jamboree. About 11 o'clock, when the party was well tanked up, they decided to go home. In some way, two of the men fell off the car. One was run over and killed and the other got off with a few bruises. Coroner Hyde and Dr....
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Woman Killed In Klamath County Crash

CHILOQUIN, OR -- A Bend woman was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County. According to OSP, a pickup collided head-on with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Cybil Nelson of Bend. Both vehicles were destroyed by the resulting fire; Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy