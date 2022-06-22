ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim shot twice in the back near southeast Charlotte apartment

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting overnight in southeast Charlotte where one person was injured.

According to CMPD, the incident occured just before 1 a.m. Friday near an apartment on the 800 block of Villa Court.

Investigators say the victim was shot twice in the back. They were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center before the officers arrived. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say while officers were on the scene of the original shooting, unknown subjects began firing shots in the direction of the scene from the 3600 block of Marvin Road. No one was struck by the second round of gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at (704) 336-7600.

