Dallas, TX

Identity of Suspect Wanted in Burglary

dpdbeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the burglary suspect seen in these still images taken from...

dpdbeat.com

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Robbery, DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Suspect

On June 23, 2022, the Dallas Police Robbery Unit and Fugitive Unit arrested Jimmie Walton, 64, for Robbery. Walton was charged in connection with the robbery of the Wynnewood First Convenience Bank, at 752 Wynnewood Village, on June 7, 2022. Original Post:. On June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:35 a.m.,...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas police searching for answers for recent shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking the public for information on a recent homicide investigation. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police arrived at 9450 North Central Expressway for a shooting gone fatal. Upon arrival, police say Willie Najera, 28, was found with a gunshot wound. According to authorities, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
fox4news.com

Wanted man found dead in burning home in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man’s body was found in a burning home after a shootout with law enforcement. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video: Good Samaritan helps police take down suspect in Texas with a ride

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Police in Texas are thanking a citizen who gave an officer a ride during a police chase, helping them catch a suspect. The White Settlement Police Department said in a news release that two of its officers were responding to a report of a stolen car, and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and started to run.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9450 N. Central Expressway

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Dallas Police were called to 9450 N. Central Expressway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a fight. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and Najera died at...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police respond to 10 reports of aggravated assault since June 15

A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22. There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer. Reports of aggravated assaults were:. -...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple victims reported in connected Dallas shootings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.According to early reports, an adult male was shot off of Palm Beach Avenue at about 3:44 p.m. and taken to a local hospital. At about 3:59 p.m., two other men were shot on Prairie Creek near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, which is a host school for Dallas ISD's summer learning program.One of the male victims is in critical condition. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.It does not appear the school was related to the shooting. Police believe the incidents are related, but have not elaborated.This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 11 for more details.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Fort Worth motorcycle robber

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are concerned after recent violent robberies of some north side businesses by the same man riding a very unique motorcycle. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada says the violent armed robberies of businesses have been happening in the middle...
FORT WORTH, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Woman dead after shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died today after she was shot at an adult-oriented business in Dallas. According to Dallas police, the woman was shot at XTC Cabaret in Dallas. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive. Police detained a security guard for...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 
FORT WORTH, TX

