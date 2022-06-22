Miller Lite honors first female brewer with limited-edition cans

WTAJ — Beer is a staple to Americans, especially as the Fourth of July is just around the corner, so this year Miller Lite going back in time and honoring the first female brewer, Mary Lisle.

Lisle beat the odds and successfully ran a Philadelphia brewery in 1734. This made her the first American woman to own and operate a brewer. To honor her, Miller Lite has made special cans with her name on them in support of the Pink Boots Society, which looks to advance women’s careers through brewing education.

“When people think of beer, they think of men; there are very few people who realize that we actually have women to thank for beer in America,” Elizabeth Hitch, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite said. “There’s no better time to celebrate and put women back into the history books of beer than on the single largest beer selling weekend in America.”

These cans will be available starting June 27 through July 4 and can be purchased online using Drizly and Instacart. During the limited promotion, Miller Lite will be donating $5 for every case sold online to the Pink Boots Society.

There is also a contest that starts Wednesday, June 22 at 1 p.m. in which participants can win a case of the limited edition beer. To enter, visit their website .

For those in Philadelphia, on June 30, there will be a fan event from 5 p.m to 8 p.m where you can get the limited-edition cans. For additional information, visit the events page .

On their website, Miller Lite said that women were actually the first to bring beer to America. While women ran the beer industry for a while, when people saw the value in it, the industry expanded, which forced most of the women out of the beer business. Today, brewers are only 7.5% female, Miller Lite wants to make sure people know it didn’t start that way.

